Sungrow Ranks No. 1 in 2021 Global PV Inverter Shipment, Estimated by IHS Markit now a part of S&P Global

HEFEI, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International authoritative research institution IHS Markit (now a part of S&P Global) announced the top 10 global PV inverter companies in terms of estimated shipments in 2021. Sungrow, with 47.1 GWac inverter shipments, becomes the No.1 PV inverter supplier globally.

Sungrow,the Top 1 Inverter Supplier Globally (PRNewswire)

Despite Covid-19 and 2021's unstable supply chain, Sungrow, the global inverter solution supplier for renewables, continued to invest in R&D and update its product portfolio by launching the SG350HX string inverter, 1+X modular inverter, Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System, and its newest inverter series for the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. In addition, Sungrow was dedicated to globalization. In 2021, Sungrow expanded its Indian factory's annual manufacturing capacity to over 10GW and set up its Thailand factory with a 10 GW annual manufacturing capacity.

To better engage in international sustainability initiatives, Sungrow joined RE100 and EP100 to reinforce its commitment to use 100% renewable energy across the entire value chain and improve energy productivity by 35% by 2028. It also joined the United Nations Global Compact and the China ESG Leaders Association to assume corporate responsibilities for global sustainable development.

Sungrow will continue to reinforce its commitment to the global Net-Zero Carbon mission by enhancing technological innovation, stabilizing the supply chain, developing mature sales and service networks worldwide, and providing clean and efficient power for all.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

