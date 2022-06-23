CHRISTOPHER CLOOS AND U.S. TENNIS STAR JENSON BROOKSBY ANNOUNCE NEW, EXCLUSIVE EYEWEAR COLLECTION

Brooksby becomes just the second athlete brand ambassador for Cloos, joining seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady



NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Cloos, a leading maker of premium, timeless, and elegant eyewear, today announced the unveiling of a Cloos x Brooksby exclusive eyewear collection and the launch of the first frame of the collection, "The Brooksby."

The Cloos x Brooksby collection, featuring blue light glasses and sunglasses, is inspired by Jenson's fondness of European style and fashion. As Brooksby continues to embark on his successful tennis journey, he always wanted an eyewear line of his own and this new collection will equip him with eyewear to combat any challenge the tennis world presents and will allow him to arrive stylishly for any occasion around the world. His passion for functional style provided the perfect opportunity to collaborate in the design process, working closely with the Christopher Cloos team to create a frame with added purpose.

Each frame in the line, including "The Brooksby", is made from 100% eco-friendly and biodegradable Mazzucchelli acetate, making them environmentally friendly, and comes in exclusive, signature packaging. The inside of each case features a tennis ball and a cleaning cloth which features Brooksby's signature. Additionally, "Christopher Cloos" and "The Brooksby" are emblazoned on the inside of each frame.

"We are excited to share this new, exclusive line with Jenson Brooksby. After working with Tom Brady, it is not a secret that we appreciate both talent and dedication, and Jenson Brooksby is exactly that," said Julius Langkilde, CEO of Christopher Cloos. "Jenson has been extremely collaborative throughout the design process, bringing a fresh, new perspective to the Cloos brand and we have brought his vision to life in a fun and stylish collection that we think everyone is going to love."

"It has been an honor to unveil my new line with Christopher Cloos – a brand that has worked with one of my biggest idols, Tom Brady," says Jenson Brooksby. "Their commitment to sustainability without sacrificing style stood out to me from the first time I met Julius at the U.S. Open back in 2021. I'm excited to show the world what we have been able to create together with the Cloos x Brooksby collection!"

Brooksby is currently ranked No. 33 in the world, and is the youngest American men's tennis player ranked in the Top-35 in the world. Jenson, who is one of five players ranked in the Top-35 in the world that is 21 years old or younger, also became the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open fourth round since 2002 (Jenson lost to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round at the U.S. Open last year).

The Cloos x Brooksby Sunglass collection comes in five Christopher Cloos signature colorways at launch – Noire, Ristretto, Chocolate, Grey Tonic, and Coal – and retails at $179. "The Brooksby" frame includes a keyhole bridge that brings a retro style to its round frame, made from biodegradable acetate for sustainably stylish eye protection. The Cloos x Brooksby Blue Light collection is available in the same colorways and retails at $169.

Additionally, new frames from the Cloos x Brooksby collection will be released later this year.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER CLOOS

Originally founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France following an iconic meeting with a charismatic man from Monaco by the name of Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear company has been expanding quickly and cementing themselves as one of the fastest growing eyewear companies in the Scandinavian region.

With timeless and minimalistic designs, albeit with a modern touch, the Danish company constantly reminds themselves and their audience about their original meeting with Christopher Cloos by incorporating the ideals of the South of France into their products and visuals.

Having travelled around the globe to find the best materials, the company has ensured a first-class customer experience with everything from product to packaging. Operating from two main offices in Europe and New York, Christopher Cloos is continuously expanding with recent launches in Sweden and Germany, while maintaining their biggest market in North America. Christopher Cloos eyewear is available in over 500 stores globally.

For more, visit https://christopher-cloos.com/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

