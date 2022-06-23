Ambri Selected by Earth & Wire for 300-MW, 1,200-MWh Long-Duration Energy Storage Project in South Africa

Earth & Wire partners with Ambri to address critical national energy needs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambri, provider of long-duration energy storage, today announced that Earth & Wire, South Africa's independent renewable energy retail brand, placed an order for Ambri's Liquid Metal™ battery system to serve a 300-MW, 1,200-MWh combined wind- and solar-powered generation site in the Eastern Cape. To date, this is the largest battery energy storage system to be deployed in South Africa.

"We are looking forward to working with a dynamic and mission-driven company like Earth & Wire as we expand in the U.S. and globally," said Adam Briggs, Chief Commercial Officer at Ambri. "Our companies share a mission of accelerating the decarbonization of grids and enabling consumers to meet their energy needs from renewable resources. As South Africa works to address its current energy challenges, this partnership – and our technology more broadly – will help Earth & Wire and other renewable energy providers solve long-standing operational challenges and stabilize their nation's energy grids."

As demand for energy increases and Eskom begins to decommission its coal-generation fleet, these systemic issues will require the introduction of renewable energy resources that can connect effectively and supply consistently into the national grid.

"As we've continued to develop, construct, grow, and sell our pipeline of renewable energy projects across South Africa, we've been looking for the right partner to meet the challenges of storing the excess energy we generate and providing our customers with a full-spectrum, 24-hour source of electricity. Ambri is that partner," said Thomas Garner, Business Development Executive at Earth & Wire. "Ambri's technology is an ideal answer to meet this challenge, and we look forward to utilizing their battery system to provide affordable, reliable clean energy to all Southern Africans, from all walks of life."

By deploying Ambri's technology, Earth & Wire will be able to help manage fluctuations in supply and demand, and work toward providing consistent and responsive electrical power to their South African customers.

Ambri will begin shipping batteries for this project in 2024 with installation completed in 2026. This announcement represents the largest commercial deployment in the company's history to date and another step in Ambri's progress toward commercialization.

About Ambri

Ambri's Liquid Metal™ battery technology solves the world's biggest energy problems – fundamentally changing the way power grids operate by increasing the contribution from renewable resources and reducing the need to build traditional power plants. Ambri's long-duration energy storage solution is built for daily cycling – even in extreme, harsh environments. With a lifespan of 20+ years with minimal fade, Ambri systems are not only extremely reliable but also safe, as Ambri systems do not produce or emit any gases and there is no possibility for thermal runaway. For more information visit: www.ambri.com.

For any additional information from Earth & Wire, contact Thomas Garner at thomas@earthandwire.com.

