Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has begun exploration work at its Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project in Clark County, Nevada. The Company has contracted Rangefront Mining Services to provide geological services and now plans to increase the scope of its maiden drilling program.

The upcoming program is focused on sourcing a domestic supply of lithium in Nevada in line with President Biden's initiative:

"To help make electric vehicles work, we need also to increase the production of lithium-ion batteries and we need responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite," infrastructure implementation coordinator and senior Biden adviser Mitch Landrieu told reporters on May 2, 2022.

Program Highlights:

Rangefront Mining Services, a local Nevada firm, has been retained to provide geological services

Permitting process now underway following a successful site visit from USHA's technical team to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling

USHA has increased the anticipated scope of the drill program to 2,700 metres over 6 holes

Plans to commence drilling in late summer / early fall (pending permit approvals)

$2,895,401 (https://bit.ly/3tOdqUu) Drill program is fully financed as USHA has recently completed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of

The Company is pleased to announce that a site visit has been completed at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine project and that permitting for its maiden drilling program is underway. The purpose of the visit was to assess the Site to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.

Rangefront Mining Services (Rangefront), a local Nevada firm, has been selected to provide geological services for the design, execution, and management of exploration work at Jackpot Lake. Rangefront is a comprehensive geology and mining consulting firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation, as the Company works towards its goal of completing a 43-101 resource estimate by Q4 of 2022 (https://bit.ly/3tD9ndz).

Furthermore, based on its review and discussion with Rangefront and the successful completion of its oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401, the Company has elected to increase the planned scope of its maiden drilling program from 900 metres over 3 holes to 2,700 metres over 6 holes to better define a 43-101 resource. Pending permit approvals, the Company anticipates commencing drilling in the late summer, early fall.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources stated: "USHA is very excited to have begun our journey at Jackpot Lake and capitalize on our geographical advantage on US soil and to partner with the team at Rangefront. We believe they are the right team to work with and their engagement will provide us with consistency and accessibility to a variety and depth of innovative approaches that will accelerate our goals. With a well-funded treasury, we anticipate the remainder of 2022 to be an extremely active year and we look forward to a busy and productive field season at Jackpot Lake as we also proceed with our other catalysts including the Nicobat Nickel spinout."

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.

Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.

Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity – consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior – throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.

Corporate Video

The Company is also pleased to premiere its corporate introduction video, which allows shareholders and the general public to meet Deepak Varshney, CEO of USHA, and learn about the Company and its project. The video can be accessed at the Company's homepage and at the following link: https://youtu.be/3rCA9SjUpps.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

