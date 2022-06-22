Omnicom Group Publishes Inaugural DE&I Report

Affirms Relentless Commitment to Equity for All

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) released its first stand-alone diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) report. The report, "Responsibly Relentless: Equity for All," outlines the company's key areas of focus for DE&I and includes 2021 U.S. diversity metrics, key performance indicators (KPIs) and our strategic framework to ensure DE&I permeates all business operations, employee and client experiences, and partnerships.

"While we have been focused on DE&I for over a decade, this inaugural report marks a new chapter in our public commitment and accountability for our global DE&I work," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a global Fortune 200 company with 70,000+ employees, we know we can lead with our actions and make an impact through our work."

Among Omnicom's 2021 achievements: almost 40% of all new hires in the U.S. in 2021 were Black, Indigenous, LatinX or Asian American. At the end of 2021, 20% of Omnicom's Executive or Senior Level Managers in the U.S. were Black, Indigenous, LatinX or Asian American, a 25% increase since 2018. Women now represent 49% of Executive or Senior Level Manager roles in the U.S.

"Our goals are big because the culture of accountability we have created continues to push us to iterate, evolve and never be satisfied," said Emily K. Graham, Chief Equity and Impact Officer, SVP, D&I Communications at Omnicom Group. "The work must continue."

The inaugural DE&I report details Omnicom's activities from 2021 and reports progress against the company's established five key performance indicators (KPIs) in the areas of hiring, promotion/career advancement, retention, training and employee resource group (ERG) participation. These KPIs measure our progress against Omnicom's OPEN 2.0 action plan which we launched in 2020 to achieve systemic equity for every employee worldwide. Since the launch of OPEN 2.0, Omnicom has seen a transformation in its business, engagement from its employees, and award-winning campaigns for clients and pro bono causes that put DE&I at the center.

In addition to companywide initiatives, the report and its accompanying video highlight efforts by our individual agencies and their unique contributions to DE&I goals in their local communities. The DE&I report, Equity for All, will be followed by Omnicom's annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, "Responsibly Relentless: Progress at Scale," later in 2022.

