Raising the ceiling of code-free programming for robotics and industrial automation

MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the cloud-based manufacturing automation platform (MAP), is pleased to announce the launch of MachineLogic V4.0. This is one of its biggest releases since the initial product launch in 2018. Offered on a freemium and subscription basis, new users can leverage the full feature set of MachineLogic in its cloud version, with subscriptions required for those seeking to deploy equipment on the factory floor.

MachineLogic is one of several core products of Vention's manufacturing automation platform (MAP). Focusing on code-free programming, the cloud and edge software provides a unified programming interface across robot brands (Universal Robots, Fanuc, and Doosan), actuators (linear axis, conveyors, and pneumatics) and I/Os (digital and analog). Expert and emerging automation practitioners can easily program robot cells and automated equipment using simple visual sequences from their web browser, or directly on a teach pendant connected to the equipment. The technology saves practitioners from having to learn several proprietary programming languages specific to each robot, PLC, and motor-drive manufacturer.

MachineLogic provides a plug-and-play software and hardware user experience with intuitive component detection and configuration, easy programming, and software-assisted deployment. It works in unison with Vention's motion controller, MachineMotion, and the full library of Vention modular components. MachineLogic V4.0 also has several new features, raising the ceiling of equipment that can be programmed code-free, including multi-MachineMotion compatibility, simultaneous robot and actuator programming, and JavaScript lambda functions. The subscription offering also includes team onboarding training and access to Vention's customer success team for ongoing support.

"MachineLogic is key to our mission of democratizing industrial automation, and subscribers can expect a series of additional features in Q3 and Q4 of 2022," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO and founder of Vention. "We are only scratching the surface of the user experiences that are possible when you combine industrial automation hardware and engineering software."

MachineLogic V4.0 will be available as of July 25th, with online training and education webinar starting the same week. For more information, including various subscription options and pricing, visit Vention at vention.io/programming.

Code-free and advanced programming

Code-free application programming using visual sequences

Support for robot path planning, actuators/conveyors and I/Os

Tech mode for robot arms and actuators

Support for variables, conditions and loops

Advances programming through Lambda functions

Software-assisted machine configuration from digital twins

Automatic configuration checkers

Simulation and User Interface

Browser-based simulation of equipment

Virtual e-Stop and press button simulation

Drag-and-drop HMI building with library of UI components

MachineApps Integration

Path following

Cartesian palletizing

Cobot palletizing

Cobot machine tending

Hardware compatibility

Compatible with full library of Vention plug and play automation components

Robot arm agnostic for Universal Robots, Doosan and Fanuc Cobots

Multi-controller support for MachineMotion

External devices control through digital and analog I/Os

Machine Deployment

Simple "Cloud-to-factory floor" program download/upload

Automatic application checker

Manual jogger for robot arm and actuators

Operator-mode to run program in read-only

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with new offices in Berlin and Boston. The 320-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and across 25 manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

