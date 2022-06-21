MUFG Expands Sales and Trading Team with Key ABS Hire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Ray Barretto has joined the firm as a Director and Head ABS Trader.

Based in New York, Ray reports to Michael McCarthy, Head of Macro Trading. He will be responsible for building out MUFG's ABS trading platform with a specific focus on growing the esoteric business, and looking to increase the bank's market share in the flow ABS space.

"Ray's experience in trading consumer and esoteric asset-backed securities and establishing core relationships with top-tier asset managers, insurance companies, and hedge funds, will help support our ambitious FY 2022 business goals," said Michael McCarthy, Head of Macro Trading.

Ray brings nearly two decades of financial services experience to MUFG. Prior to joining the bank, Ray was a Vice President in ABS Secondary Trading at Barclays. Ray started his career in the Global Technology Services unit at Lehman, giving him a unique understanding of the front- and back-office relationship.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $332.4 billion at March 31, 2022. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $159.2 billion at March 31, 2022. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2022, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 297 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

