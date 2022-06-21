The Fresh Market Kicks off July with 40th Anniversary Celebration

Fresh food retailer offering contests, deals, and exclusive, limited-edition products

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. is kicking off the best summer celebration ever and marking a milestone in the company's history. The company will commemorate its 40th anniversary beginning on July 1 with an array of special deals, a 4th of July meal, and exclusive products for its guests – including a chance to win the golden ticket and a $40 gift card through two anniversary chocolate bars!

Special, limited-edition product offerings

The retailer is selling a curated collection of exclusive items created in partnership with its vendors that can only be found at The Fresh Market for a limited time. Those include:

Special Anniversary Wine: Exit 92 Anniversary Edition

Special Anniversary Ruby Red Bouquet

Poppy Popcorn Pimento Cheese Hot Honey

Homestead Raspberry Lemonade

TFM Celebration Crunch Snack Mix

Anniversary Elevated Bacon Cheddar Burger

Le Fermier Lavender Yogurt

Killer Brownie Cookies and Cream special edition

Pimento Cheese Panini

Thomas Sauce kabobs

"Our goal at The Fresh Market is to make every season special for our guests, and our 40th anniversary is one we want to make especially memorable!" said CEO Jason Potter. "Our team has curated these one-of-a-kind commemorative products and offers that not only embody the origins of our brand, but more importantly, we know guests will really enjoy."

A complete list of all 40th anniversary products, including recipes and a history of the company, can be found in The Fresh Market Magazine's special July edition.

This month, The Fresh Market is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special edition of The Fresh Market Magazine, featuring recipes, a complete curated collection of 40th anniversary products, and more. Take a stroll by all of The Fresh Market's favorite things— and you just might find something new to love along the way! (PRNewswire)

Win the Golden Ticket!

Beginning July 5 and while supplies last, The Fresh Market will also introduce two Anniversary Chocolate Bars in Dark Chocolate Himalayan Sea Salt and Toffee Pretzel Sea Salt flavors. Guests have a chance to win a $40 TFM gift card if their package has a golden ticket inside! There is a 1:24 chance of winning and supplies are limited.

Save Even More

The Fresh Market also recently introduced its first loyalty program, the Ultimate Loyalty Experience, where guests can save even more during on items throughout the store with special loyalty pricing that's only available for members. Sign up is free and takes seconds!

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

