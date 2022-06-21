First Federal Bank Accomplishes 60 Days of Giving

LAKE CITY, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank announced in February that it would donate to sixty non-profit organizations over a period of 60 days. Founded in 1962, 2022 marks First Federal Bank's 60th anniversary of being a community bank. To celebrate, bank employees nominated local organizations and one winner was drawn each day for 60 days. $1000 was donated to each of the winners. On the 60th day, the non-profit drawn received a grand prize of $6000 to conclude the 60 days of giving. The grand prize winner was Advocates for Citizens with Disabilities in Lake City.

One of the recipients of the $1000 donation was the Ronald McDonald House Charities North Central Florida. "You truly make my heart leap for joy. Thank you for helping to keep our families close to their hospitalized children. It is a priceless gift to give. We are so honored to celebrate your 60th anniversary with you!" said Sherry Houston, Executive Director.

Giving is foundational to First Federal Bank's culture. It is one of the bank's differentiators and customers can experience the difference in each interaction. In 2021, employees donated a total of 3,000 hours of volunteer time and 55 local organizations benefitted from First Federal Way, a payroll deduction program in which employees contribute funds that are matched by the bank.

"The community impact has been tremendous; we have received photos and letters from the recipients sharing how our donation is helping them continue their mission," said John Medina, the bank's President and CEO. "With over 300 employee nominations, it is rewarding to see how much our staff cares about the communities we all call home."

To learn more about First Federal Bank and the non-profits who were awarded donations in honor of the 60th anniversary, visit https://www.ffbf.com/60-days-of-giving.

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

