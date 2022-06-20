KBR JV Awarded Contract by BP Exploration to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Shah Deniz Alpha Power Supply

HOUSTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its SOCAR-KBR joint venture has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED), turnaround engineering, and procurement support services contract by BP Exploration for the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform in Azerbaijan.

This project will significantly reduce SDA's overall carbon footprint and increase operational efficiency, providing a robust, long-term, high-availability power supply. SOCAR-KBR will be responsible for the FEED services for decommissioning the existing five main power generators on the SDA platform. They will then create a power supply from the KBR-designed Shah Deniz Bravo platform through subsea cables and a back-up power generator.

"KBR has been working in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region since 1993, which gives us unrivaled expertise with on- and off-shore greenfield and brownfield assets," said Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "Our SOCAR-KBR joint venture allows us to combine KBR's proven tools, systems, procedures and project track record in the region with SOCAR's operations knowledge and experience in the energy sector."

This project will be delivered from SOCAR-KBR's Baku office to maximize local execution, with specialist subject matter expert support provided from KBR's London operations. KBR is proud that more than 95% of its current Baku-based SOCAR-KBR team are Azerbaijani engineers.

