IDBS Gathers Digital Experts at Their Virtual i3 Conference

WOKING, United Kingdom, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a global life sciences software company and the leading innovator in BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM), is excited to bring together over 200 customers, partners and industry experts, including leading CxO and BioPharma companies, at their annual i3 user conference. This global event will be delivered virtually this year in two timezones, from June 21 to June 24, 2022.

i3 stands for ideas, insight and innovation, as this event aims to facilitate knowledge sharing about the latest digital innovations and promote networking and best practice approaches that can help our customers bring life-changing therapies to market faster. The packed agenda includes three panel discussions, customer case studies, product demonstrations and more. Attendees can also visit a virtual exhibition hall to view content from both IDBS and ecosystem partners and interact with IDBS' subject matter experts.

Topics will explore how innovative technology helps tackle today's most complex data management and analytics challenges throughout research, development and manufacturing lifecycle.

Christian Marcazzo, General Manager at IDBS, said, "I am excited that so many of our key stakeholders will be gathering for our annual i3 conference from all around the globe. It is clear there is demand to find out how IDBS can help them unlock the power of their data to accelerate products from research to manufacturing."

About IDBS

IDBS helps life science organizations accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of products and therapies that transform the lives of populations worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS uses its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers, including 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, and deep expertise in scientific informatics and product and process data management solutions to tackle today's most complex challenges. In addition to its proven E-WorkBook platform, IDBS offers innovative software solutions for BioPharma Lifecycle Management. The unique capabilities of its cloud based IDBS Polar™ and Skyland PIMS® process solutions serve as a digital data backbone for quick access to critical information and key insights across the lifecycle and supply chain. Learn more at idbs.com.

