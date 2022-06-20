ALIGHT SHOWCASING 'WHY IT MATTERS' FOR WORLD REFUGEE DAY

Humanitarians Present Unique Connections that Honor Displaced Communities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the world reached an unfathomable milestone of more than 100 million forcibly displaced people, migrants and refugees - including 12.8MM newly displaced from war in Ukraine - due to a range of humanitarian crises, including war, famine, climate change and more. Global humanitarian organization, Alight , is honoring displaced populations beginning today, World Refugee Day, for the duration of the week. Through conversations across social media channels and by hosting a special virtual event, the organization aims to elevate experiences of resilience and perseverance by sharing the untold stories of refugees and humanitarian workers from around the world.

"Learning and growing together is such an important part of what we do, and is at the core of Alight's human-centered, co-designed approach," states Jocelyn Wyatt, Alight CEO. "Our goal is to create connectivity amongst communities and honor refugees for who they are - teachers, doctors, farmers, activists - all in search of a meaningful life free from violence and persecution. Our teams are there to help them along in their journey."

Alight's World Refugee Day virtual event will support the organization's mission to uplift and empower vulnerable populations around the world. In addition to Alight CEO sharing organization insights, the event will highlight Amali Tower , Founder and Executive Director of Climate Refugees. Tower will open up about her lived experience as a migrant, immigrant and asylum-seeker. She will also talk about how this shaped her current role now serving displaced communities. The World Refugee Day Live Broadcast begins Thursday, June 23, 9AM CST // 10am EST // 4pm CAT; HOW TO JOIN: Use this Zoom link at the time of the gathering -- https://alight.zoom.us/j/83123592867?pwd=a253MDA3WnpQNVZSVXNyS3dKYzluQT09

"Climate is such a significant factor in displacement and impacting the resilience of communities," said Alight Global Activations Lead, Alissa Jordan. "From drought and food insecurity to unprecedented flooding and natural disaster, the people Alight works with around the world contend with climate change more and more every day. That's why it's so important that we'll be having this conversation with Amali for World Refugee Day this year."

Alight's work is often behind the scenes with grassroots activists and other pillars within the communities they serve, collaborating with them to develop and implement solutions that address a wide range of issues impacting migrant and displaced populations. To honor and highlight these relationships, Alight will also be posting stories throughout the week from team members on the ground in different parts of the world.

For those not able to attend the event, show your support throughout the week using the hashtag #WhyItMatters on social media or learn more about Alight's work and visit www.wearealight.org.

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2021, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the eleventh consecutive year, celebrating more than a decade of impactful work.

