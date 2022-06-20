10th Annual Nexus Global Summit Set for June 23-25th in New York

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 leading young philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators from across the globe, will gather in New York City June 23 - 25th, for the 10th Anniversary NEXUS Global Summit with a simple goal: to unite a generation in order to accelerate solutions to the world's greatest challenges.

NEXUS Impact Accelerator. Photo Credit: Teri Beardsley (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2011, by CEO Rachel Gerrol, alongside Jonah Wittkamper, NEXUS has grown to become the leading network of significant young philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators in the world, with over 6,000 members from 70 countries. NEXUS has hosted over 40 summits across 6 continents in collaboration with governments, heads of states, and the United Nations.

The 10th Anniversary NEXUS Global Summit will feature talks from Dr. Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, Melissa Grady Dias, Global CMO of Cadillac, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Global Humanitarian & Peace Envoy, acclaimed functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Co-Founder & Lead Emcee of The Roots, Paul van Zyl, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer or The Conduit, Dominic Kalms, Co-Founder & CEO of B Generous, Aza Raskin, Co-Founder of The Center for Humane Technology & Earth Species Project, Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, Executive Director of Delta Philanthropies, Monica Singh, Founder & President of the Mahendra Singh Foundation and many more inspiring leaders from around the world.

NEXUS is pleased to announce a partnership with iconic American luxury car company, Cadillac, who will be the Title Sponsor of the 2022 NEXUS Global Summit. "This year's Summit theme of 'Building Bridges to Drive Impact, makes Cadillac a natural partner as the bold pursuit of innovation defines the Cadillac brand," said Rachel Gerrol.

NEXUS is also grateful for the support of The Giving Back Fund, Lifestyles Magazine, Bank of America, The John Templeton Foundation, Known Holdings, Conduit Capital Partners, B Generous, and other valued partners.

NEXUS delegates are set for an exciting gathering of inspiring speakers, meaningful networking and the opportunity to explore collaborations to build a brighter, more just and sustainable future.

According to Gerrol, "The magic of NEXUS is the impact initiatives that the community inspires. From a collaborative campaign to eliminate single use plastics from professional sports stadiums, to a coordinated humanitarian relief effort after Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, to a rapid member-led response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, we are most proud of the initiatives NEXUS summits have helped catalyze."

This year's summit sessions topics include climate resilience, social & racial justice, refugee response, mental health, future of food, ethical fashion, family legacy, strengthening democracy, innovations in healthcare, investing in the amazon, Web3 & NFTs, and other pressing issues facing the world in 2022.

Contact

Liza Heavener

COO, NEXUS

Liza@nexusglobal.org

+1 267-231-7120

About NEXUS

NEXUS is a global network of 6000 leading young philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators from over 70 countries who are united in their commitment to catalyzing solutions to the world's greatest challenges. The NEXUS community collaborates to advance the potential of next generation leadership as well as to bridge communities of wealth and social entrepreneurship for dialogue, education and collaborative problem solving. Founded in 2011, Nexus has convened over 40 summits at the United Nations, The White House, 10 Downing Street, and with Presidents and Prime Ministers from around the world. NEXUS has helped scale projects globally, generating tens of millions of dollars in new giving and impact investments, and inspired the creation of a multitude of social businesses, impact funds and nonprofits.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NEXUS