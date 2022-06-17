HEROMAKER STUDIOS' KUMITE NFT COLLECTION LAUNCHES A GLOBAL FIRST IN COMMUNITY STORYTELLING

Folder of Assets

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroMaker Studios will launch its genesis NFT collection called Kumite on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Vision

"Kumite will define storytelling in web3," said Gareb Shamus, co-founder and CEO of HeroMaker Studios. "We're taking a whole new creative approach by building sets of NFT descriptive standards that can be extensively adapted to new stories and gameplay which combines ContentFi with GameFi."

HeroMaker Studios intends to build a creator economy and foster a maker culture in which their NFT holders will become heroes of their own journey. Kumite is the first of many 'character worlds' to come that will form an interoperable ecosystem made up of film, streaming, gaming, avatar generation, in-game wearables and DApps, across all our franchises.

The Collection

Kumite is a 9,600 generative character custom-illustrated project made up of 13 body variations, over 300 traits, and over 14,000 hand-drawn art elements. The collection will form 24 families of heroes and villains that will engage in an epic Vortex battle tournament that will be narrated in real-time and whose outcome will be shaped and dictated by the community.

"The value of NFTs currently lies in its scarcity and uniqueness, however, NFTs can unlock more possibilities for users, thereby creating new value," said Scott Donnell, co-founder of HeroMaker Studios. "This is why we are creating utility for our NFTs through gamification. We want to offer an intrinsically motivating experience to our user, a journey that unfolds over time in front of them."

The Roadmap

The Kumite roadmap includes NFT original graphic novels, virtual trading cards, and a P2E MMO PVE/PVP game. HeroMaker Studios is building a sustainable dual-token economic system made up of a utility-based rewards token ($HMU) and a governance token ($HMG). HeroMaker NFTs come with derivative and commercial rights and provide voting rights within the HeroMaker ecosystem.

Kumite Mint and Drop Information.

The mint will be hosted on www.kumitenft.com . Private premint opens on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Public mint available on Friday, June 17, 2022. Priced at .08 ETH, with custom batch bulk minting available to reduce gas fees.

Where can you find Kumite?

You can find and follow Kumite on Twitter, Instagram and Discord.

Website: www.kumitenft.com

Twitter: @kumitenft

Instagram: @kumitenfts

Discord: https://discord.gg/heromakerstudios

About HeroMaker Studios

In April 2021, Gareb Shamus and Scott Donnell launched HeroMaker Studios, a technology-first entertainment company utilizing web3 storytelling, games, and interactive media to build global communities. HeroMaker has built a decentralized platform and community for creators, fans, collectors, and characters to connect over shared experiences and stories. Through lifelong relationships with top artists and writers around the world, HeroMaker Studios is creating new worlds, original heroes, and sharing stories that will inspire fans' imagination and creativity.

About Gareb Shamus, Co-Founder of HeroMaker Studios

Gareb Shamus is a serial entrepreneur, visionary, and cultural catalyst who has influenced over a billion people through his businesses, communities, and relationships in the superhero and character franchise worlds. As the founder and publisher of Wizard magazine, Shamus created the comic book industry's most influential voice and grew Comic Con from a niche fan event into a global cultural phenomenon.

