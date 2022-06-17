FTX Acquires Alberta-Based Restricted Dealer to Expand Canadian Presence

The acquisition of Bitvo, Inc. marks another step in FTX's global expansion of products and services

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX"), a leading global crypto-asset trading platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Bitvo, Inc. ("Bitvo" or "the Company"), a Canadian crypto asset trading platform, registered as a restricted dealer under the securities laws of all provinces and territories in Canada. The acquisition marks the latest licence acquisition in FTX's mission to provide its industry-leading products and services to its global customers in a regulated fashion. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International) (PRNewswire)

Bitvo is a crypto asset trading platform offering Canadians a secure and easy way to buy, sell and trade crypto assets. In April 2022, the Company became the first Alberta-based crypto asset trading platform to register as a restricted dealer, allowing it to offer crypto asset trading services across all provinces and territories in Canada. Bitvo is also registered with FINTRAC as a money services business in the virtual asset service provider category.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, commented on the news, "We are delighted to enter the Canadian marketplace and continue to expand FTX's global reach. Our expansion into Canada is another step in proactively working with cryptocurrency regulators in different geographies across the globe."

Following the completion of the acquisition, Bitvo is expected to be integrated into the FTX global team serving the Canadian market in a variety of capacities.

Pamela Draper, CEO of Bitvo, concluded, "Canada has shown a growing interest in digital asset trading, and we're thrilled to help provide entry into one of the leading regulated crypto asset trading platforms in the world to the Canadian cryptocurrency community. We look forward to transforming Canadian's access to the digital asset ecosystem as part of FTX."

About FTX.COM

FTX is a crypto asset trading platform built by traders, for traders. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative trading platform in the industry.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About Bitvo

Bitvo (www.bitvo.com) is a crypto asset trading platform that facilitates buying and selling of crypto assets through its best-in-class website and mobile applications. Bitvo differentiates itself by making transacting in crypto assets easier than anyone else and offering proprietary features such as the Bitvo Same Day Guarantee, the Bitvo Cash Card and technical trading analysis tools.

