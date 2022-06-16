Vicore announces first human dosed with novel ATRAG, C106

First healthy volunteer dosed with C106 in a phase 1 trial

C106 is the first new angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) from Vicore's VP03 program

Topline data expected Q1 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R), today announces initiation of a first-in-human trial with the novel ATRAG C106. The trial is expected to read out during Q1 2023.

Vicore's C106 is the first of four advanced candidate drugs from the VP03 program to enter clinical trials. C106 and the three additional candidates are small molecules with high affinity for the AT2R and intended for indications also outside rare lung disease. C106 is orally available with target engagement and anti-fibrotic effects in human fibrotic lung and kidney tissue at clinically relevant concentrations.

C106 is expected to have patent protection until at least 2040.

This first-in-human trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, single-center trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending oral doses of C106. The trial is expected to include approximately 72 healthy volunteers and will be performed in Uppsala, Sweden.

"Taking C106 into clinical development represents a significant milestone for Vicore and a first step in transforming Vicore to a clinical platform company with a new class of drugs. The new ATRAGs aims to take Vicore's development program into indications outside rare lung diseases," says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore, "The regenerative and anti-fibrotic properties of ATRAGs make this class highly interesting in a number of diseases with high unmet medical needs."

About angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs)

The AT2R is part of the body's regeneration and repair system and is suggested to be involved in several diseases connected to ageing and cell senescence, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, heart failure as well as cognitive disorders. Stimulating AT2R has been shown to be effective in combatting disease in numerous models and clinical validation is well advanced in acute and chronic lung disease. Stimulating AT2R also dilates small diseased resistance vessels in animals and in humans, resulting in locally increased blood flow.

