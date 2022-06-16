Target Announces Biggest Target Deal Days with Savings on Hundreds of Thousands of Items Across All Categories

Guests will find three days of incredible savings on Target-exclusive brands like Good & Gather, Threshold, A New Day and top national brands like Apple and Disney — no membership fee required

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced the return of its highly anticipated Target Deal Days sales event, with incredible savings on hundreds of thousands of items – no membership fee required. Featuring three full days of savings exclusively on Target.com and the Target app, the annual Target Deal Days sale returns July 11-13, with deep deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.

"We know guests look forward to Target Deal Days every year. With this year's event being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "From offering the most sought-after brands in retail and unparalleled savings to multiple, convenient fulfillment options within our nearly 2,000 stores, guests can shop Target with ease and confidence, knowing they are getting an incredible value."

Now in its fourth year, Target Deal Days will feature the summer's best deals on Target-exclusive owned brands including Good & Gather, heyday, Threshold and A New Day, as well as top national brands like Apple and Disney. Plus, guests can save big on Target GiftCards during the event, with 5% off on Target.com.*

See below for a preview of top deals available during Target Deal Days:

Spend $50 on food and beverage, get $10 Target GiftCard with same-day services

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Up to 50% off select top tech and headphones

25% off beauty

Up to 30% off home items

50% off select apparel and accessories for the family

Up to 50% off hundreds of toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

It's never been easier for Target guests to shop, save and get their deals delivered. Target's free, fast and contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services allow guests to get everything on their shopping list, safely and conveniently, with no designated pickup time or membership required. Guests also can receive personalized, same-day delivery through Shipt and get items delivered right to their doorstep by personal shoppers in just a few hours. Target's ongoing investments to enhance its same-day services provide guests from coast to coast even more of what they love at Target, quickly and easily. Investments include additional backroom hold space and pickup areas in stores, plus more pickup parking spots and continued training for store team members, making Target's same-day services even easier and more convenient for millions of guests.

And guests don't need to wait for the return of Target Deal Days to start saving: Incredible deals start now on Target.com and the Target app with Target's Deal of the Day. New deals will be added daily and are accessible to all Target guests. Guests can also stack savings by joining Target Circle, the retailer's free loyalty program, and use their Target RedCard for an extra 5% off all Target Deal Days purchases. Plus, with payment solutions from Sezzle and Affirm, Target guests can take advantage of these incredible deals and buy what they need now while paying at their own pace. For more information about Target Deal Days, visit A Bullseye View.

* Target Circle offer valid online only. $500 limit. Terms & conditions apply.

