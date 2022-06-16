Symmetry Systems Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

DSPM Leader Earns Certification Amid Growing Industry Need for Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's first hybrid cloud data security provider, announced it has successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination for its flagship product, DataGuard. The platform provides unified visibility into data objects across all data stores and answers data security and compliance questions that traditional cloud security tools cannot. Prescient Assurance conducted the audit and found that Symmetry meets the SOC 2 Type 1 standards for data security and operational maturity with zero exceptions. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CSA STAR etc.

Based on the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance assures the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data across solutions. SOC 2 reports provide valuable information for companies to assess the quality of the security built into the product and service provided by Symmetry.

"Organizations need visibility into how their data objects are protected and used – this is why we are building data security posture management (DSPM) as a security product," said Mohit Tiwari, CEO and Co-Founder, Symmetry Systems. "This certification shows that we try our best to practice what we preach and customers can trust we will service them securely. Most importantly, we are looking forward to open-sourcing our compliance process and artifacts so that our peers and the community can benefit from it. If you are a software organization who wishes to engineer your compliance process into a security artifact about all the data you host, please reach out — we'd love to collaborate!"

"Symmetry Systems is committed to providing secure products and services to safely and easily manage billions of digital identities across the globe," said John D. Wallace, Partner & Co-Founder, Prescient Assurance. "Our external certifications provide independent assurance of the team's dedication to protecting customers by regularly assessing and validating the protections and effective security practices Symmetry has in place. Symmetry takes the security of its data and that of its clients and customers seriously and ensures that only vetted personnel are given access to their resources. To further secure data and to provide maximum security, Symmetry completely isolates customer data in a modern, multi-tenant cloud architecture."

This achievement builds on Symmetry's momentum this year. Earlier this month, Symmetry was named a finalist in the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category for the 2022 SC Awards - winners planned to be announced in September. Symmetry was also recently included in the 2022 Cool Vendors in Data Security - Secure and Accelerate Advanced Use Cases1 by Gartner. You can access the full report here .

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model . With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

