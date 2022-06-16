Stella Rosa Wines partners with GLAAD

Aligning partnerships that go beyond the product

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa Wines kicks off its official partnership with GLAAD by celebrating Pride Month! Like Pride, inclusion and acceptance are two core values for Stella Rosa, making a partnership with GLAAD a natural fit.

Stella Rosa Wines is committed to elevating the LGBTQ+ community and spreading love and acceptance both within and beyond Pride Month. GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ+ acceptance by ensuring fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community in media and entertainment. To support GLAAD's continuous efforts, Stella Rosa Wines will be donating $75,000 to this amazing organization, helping to create a world where everyone can live the life they love this Pride, and always.

"Stella Rosa and the Riboli Family have set themselves on the path to becoming allies every day of the year, not just during Pride." said John McCourt, Deputy Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GLAAD. "In our first year of partnership, not only did they sponsor the return of the GLAAD Media Awards New York this May, but they also provided a generous $75,000 donation to support our advocacy work during Pride. I am excited to see where this partnership can grow and the impact we can have together."

In conjunction, Stella Rosa Wines released its 3rd annual limited-edition 'Love Series' bottle, a 1.5L Black Magnum Pride bottle, just in time to Stellabrate. This bottle represents love for all people, between all people, and is a tradition Stella Rosa Wines will continuously uphold in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Looking for more ways to take your Pride celebration to the next level this summer? Stella Rosa Wines and GLAAD have 2 amazing opportunities.

First, enter for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to attend Big Freedia's Bounce Brunch on July 16th. Hosted by Stella Rosa wines, in partnership with GLAAD, enter for a chance to win airfare and a 2-night hotel stay for you and a friend, find all details at https://news.iheart.com/promotions/win-two-tickets-to-big-freedia-s-bounce-brunch-1249232/ . Next, enter Stella Rosa's 'Fill My Cup' Giveaway for a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card and a box full of Stella Rosa Swag! Check it out at stellarosawines.com.

No matter how you Stellabrate this summer, do it with Stella Rosa Wines and GLAAD.

About Stella Rosa® Wines: Stella Rosa is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines. Among its impressive achievements are a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and it's positions as the #1 Italian import and the fastest selling wine brand of the top 20 brands, according to Nielsen. Stella Rosa is created by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, a Los Angeles establishment since 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com .

About GLAAD: GLAAD is the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization. GLAAD works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance. GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

