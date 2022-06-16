Global M&A Tax Partner Kevin Zaragoza Joins Dechert

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is pleased to announce that Kevin Zaragoza has joined the firm's global tax team as a partner in the New York office. His arrival contributes to Dechert's market-leading transactional private equity practice.

Mr. Zaragoza has extensive experience advising private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on the domestic and cross-border tax aspects of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. He also advises investment funds, investors, and companies on their fundraising activities, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities across various industries, from life sciences and healthcare to venture funds.

Dechert's global tax chair, Joshua Milgrim, said: "Kevin's breadth of expertise will be a meaningful addition to the global tax group, further enhancing our capacity to advise clients on their most complex and challenging transactions."

Mr. Zaragoza added: "I am delighted to be joining Dechert and I look forward to working with my new colleagues on Dechert's vibrant private equity platform."

After graduating from Yale, Mr. Zaragoza obtained a Ph.D. from Princeton in 2005 before going on to teach philosophy for two years at the University of Georgia. He later returned to Yale where he received his juris doctor in 2010 and began his legal career as an associate at another global law firm.

Mr. Zaragoza will be an integral addition to Dechert's private equity and M&A interdisciplinary deal teams. Recognized as an international powerhouse, Dechert's private equity practice has been on a fast-track growth trajectory, advising more than 300 private equity and other private investment clients worldwide. The firm's global team of more than 250 lawyers represents all types of private equity sponsors and other private investment firms, including sovereign wealth funds and family offices, and their portfolio companies, as well as institutional and corporate investors looking to invest in private equity funds. Recognized among the top law firms for private equity deals by Mergermarket's "Global & Regional League Tables 2021 – Legal Advisors," the firm was ranked #5 for U.S. Buyouts and #10 for Global Buyouts by deal value.

Dechert continues to be relentlessly focused on its private equity and asset management clients, having also added in the past two months recognized private equity experts David Cosgrove in Charlotte and Nicole Macarchuk in San Francisco, in addition to M&A tax specialist David Passey in 2021.

Dechert's global tax practice, comprising lawyers in the United States and Europe, provides inventive tax solutions that meet the challenges and objectives of clients' most sophisticated business dealings around the globe, from corporate transactions and restructurings to financial transactions and fund formation and investing.

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

