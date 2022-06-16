FUSION SPORT WELCOMES MIAMI UNIVERSITY TO ITS ROSTER

Fusion Sport is a global leader in performance optimization software for elite sporting programs

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing and optimizing human performance, today announced it has teamed up with Miami University to support its RedHawks Athletics organization. Miami Athletics boasts more than 850 individual championships, 200 team conference championships, and 100 postseason appearances.

The university will use Fusion's Smartabase software to track electronic medical records and optimize human performance across their full athletic department, which includes more than 500 athletes. It will also configure the software, which aggregates, analyzes and visualizes player data, to fit the specific needs of their collegiate sports programs and student-athletes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Miami of Ohio, whose student-athletes compete in the NCAA Division I Mid-American Conference, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, and the U.S. Figure Skating Association, among others," said Dr. Markus Deutsch, Fusion Sport's CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to work with these student-athletes and the school to achieve their human performance goals, which go beyond winning as Smartabase allows organizations to take a holistic approach to athlete health and wellness, including injury prevention and overall mental well-being."

Data show that organizations investing in their athletes see a return in player availability and performance, along with measurable improvement over time. "Using an athlete management system is especially helpful to promising college student-athletes who go on to play professional sports," said Deutsch. "By starting a performance optimization journey early, college athletes can see improved results throughout their sporting careers and can more comprehensively track and prevent injury."

An industry leader since 2003, Fusion Sport delivers results with a human performance optimization software platform that brings a constellation of performance datapoints together in Smartabase, a single, intelligent, highly configurable ecosystem. According to Deutsch, the Smartabase platform is more configurable than any other product on the market, monitoring performance indicators including biometrics, mental well-being and risk of injury.

Miami University joins other high-performance and elite sporting and military organizations using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution, including Ohio State University, University of Oregon, Northwestern University, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, US Ski and Snowboard Association, Arsenal Football Club, New Zealand Rugby, Cirque du Soleil, US Air Force, SOCOM and many more.

