Fluency declared as a finalist for G20 TechSprint 2022 Global CBDC Challenge

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency has qualified for the final round of the G20 TechSprint 2022. The G20 TechSprint Initiative 2022 is an international competition to explore innovation in order to develop cutting-edge technology-based solutions. It is organised annually by the 20 leading economic nations. This year, the Bank for International Settlements, together with Bank Indonesia, announced the competition with a view to future-oriented central bank digital currency solutions. Indonesia currently holds the G20 presidency and will host the G20 summit in November in Bali.

There was an overwhelming amount of interest in the competition, with many practical, yet innovative and game changing solutions proposed from teams around the world. This year's competition pays particular attention to financial inclusion and aims to identify solutions to enable a greater number of the population excluded from digital payment transactions to be financially included.

Fluency's Aureum solution delivers true benefits to society empowering the unbanked and underbanked, powering inclusive growth in emerging economies by enabling digital finance access for all, while maintaining regulatory compliance. It enables inclusive, easy, convenient and affordable CBDC access for everyone.

Aureum, a next-generation future-proof blockchain technology is designed from the ground up enabling universal, inclusive, seamless and affordable digital payments with a superior level of resilience. At its core, is a ledger-stored, account-based CBDC solution with privacy by design, offline functionality, cross-chain interoperability and programmability as key features.

Inga Mullins, CEO of Fluency comments "We are thrilled to be shortlisted to the final round. It's another incredible opportunity to showcase our innovative solution and its benefits to society. This is a fantastic step towards our growth in Asia and increased awareness of Fluency as a global technology pioneer. We look forward to continuing our support with Bank Indonesia and other central banks globally, in their CBDC exploration and realisation."

