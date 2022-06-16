Avelo Airlines Announces Inflation-Crushing 50% Off Sale

Savings on all nonstop flights from Chicago Midway to Southern Connecticut

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of travel and virtually everything else soar to historic highs, Avelo Airlines is offering an inflation-relief 50% discount* on its nonstop flights between Chicago Midway and Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo offers a convenient and affordable gateway to the New York and New England regions.

Travelers can save on flights purchased at AveloAir.com through June 23, 2022, using the promo code: HALFOFF . There are no blackout dates on the discount available on travel completed by November 9, 2022.

"This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Our purpose is to Inspire Travel by helping our Customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already everyday low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time."

Midway's Most Convenient and Affordable Way to Southern Connecticut

Avelo flies between MDW and HVN five days per week, Wednesday-Monday. Avelo offers the most convenient, affordable and reliable travel experience from Chicago Midway to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) – The New Haven Way to Connecticut on Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 25 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*50% off promo code discount fares must be purchased at AveloAir.com by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 23, 2022. Expiration date cannot be extended. Travel must be completed by November 9, 2022. To receive promo savings, enter promo code "HALFOFF" at AveloAir.com. Discount applies to base fare only. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

