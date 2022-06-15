ReturnSafe Expands its Innovative Return to Office Offerings to Solve For Today's Greatest Workplace Challenges

The company introduces a first-of-its-kind Hybrid Experience Platform designed to help businesses enable their hybrid work programs and become sought-after places to work.

DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnSafe , the pandemic-born, high-growth technology company helping large-scale organizations provide healthy workplaces for employees and minimize business disruption, announced today the expansion of its platform to include future of work solutions. ReturnSafe is rolling out its Hybrid Experience Platform, a first-of-its-kind tool and resource for managers, HR leaders, and employees alike to enable a future-ready workforce, including features to support hybrid work models, flexible schedules, employee engagement and healthier workplaces.

ReturnSafe's investment to expand its solution comes as more businesses focus on finding effective and creative solutions to improve their employee retention, compete for top talent and optimize workforce engagement and performance. Leading in transforming the future of work is the hybrid work model, providing employees with in-office and remote work flexibility.

According to Gartner®, hybrid work is changing how employees experience company culture. Hybrid or remote workers spend 65% less time in offices than before the COVID-19 pandemic and are meeting with their teams in-person two days a week less. By developing a seamless and personalized approach using ReturnSafe's proprietary Hybrid Work Playbook, HR leaders and business managers can clearly define and measure their hybrid work experience and provide a sense of connectivity while maintaining flexibility for their employees.

The Hybrid Experience Platform will include:

Flexible work options: Define and easily communicate with individualized teams the hybrid options that work within organization policies and programs.

Socialize office visits: Coordinate and share on-site work plans with colleagues to optimize time in the office for in-person collaboration and socialization.

Coaching and mentoring : Identify and connect potential mentors and mentees.

Workplace well-being: Provide employees the information they need to make informed decisions on safety protocol in the workplace.

Minimize business disruptions: Respond quickly to possible viral outbreaks and minimize business impact with the HR command center.

Crisis communications: Send alerts to impacted employees based upon location and status.

Hybrid work analytics and goals: Get real-time insights and data on the success of hybrid work programs and make adjustments quickly as things evolve to create a vibrant, high-performing and healthy workplace.

"We are entering a new chapter of work for the global economy, and businesses that put people first to embrace workplace flexibility, keep employees engaged and prioritize employee's wellbeing will outperform those that do not," said Jikku Venkat, co-founder and chief executive officer of ReturnSafe. "Our company has been on a mission the past two years to help companies quickly adapt to change and stay resilient with health and safety solutions. As we look ahead at the future of work, we are excited about the possibilities for a happier, healthier and more high-performing workforce than we have ever known before while empowering businesses to become sought-after places to work for decades to come."

"As a global company with 6,000 employees, it is critical for our organization to meet the needs of today's changing workforce," said Scott Oblow, chief people officer at Kroll. "ReturnSafe has been a valuable partner for us by helping to keep our workforce healthy and safe, in compliance and ahead of workplace trends and best practices. We are excited to see how ReturnSafe expands their capabilities to help meet the new future of work challenges within our organization."

Since launching the company in May 2020, ReturnSafe has developed trusted workplace tools and resources for employers to navigate the complexities of the evolving COVID-19 virus and changing public health guidelines – from employee contact tracing and viral testing to vaccine management. ReturnSafe's platform has grown to protect employees across 150 employers on six continents. The company has also raised $5 million in funding, grown to a 40-person team, and recruited world-leading health scientists and workforce experts to its advisory council.

About ReturnSafe

ReturnSafe is on a mission to help businesses build vibrant and healthy workplaces for all employees, no matter where they want to work. The Hybrid Experience Platform reimagines the future of work by prioritizing employee flexibility, improved employee engagement, and wellbeing. ReturnSafe was founded at the early onset of the pandemic, providing customers with best-in-class tools and resources to keep employees safe from COVID-19 and minimize business disruption. Backed by Fifty Years, Active Capital and Converge, ReturnSafe is a 40-person fully remote company, with its founding team based in Dallas and Austin. Visit returnsafe.com to learn more.

