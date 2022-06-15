Local Asheville Entrepreneur Launches Fourth Sustainable Mountain Community

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Baker, a local entrepreneur based in Buncombe County has announced the launch of his fourth sustainable mountain community. This newest conservation-minded community, Sprout , spans 375 acres and offers just 80 exceptional homesites. With around 150 acres preserved in perpetuity for conservation, Sprout is Hendersonville's newest low-density, low-impact community, and the fourth of its kind for Baker.

"My team is excited to bring this beautiful, intentional development to our local community", said Baker. "Over the past seven years, we're proud to have infused a great deal into the local economy. Collectively, our projects are responsible for the addition of over $100,000,000 of tax base to Henderson and Buncombe Counties. The development of the infrastructure, the construction of the homes, and the continued management of these communities have generated dozens of jobs. "

Like Baker's other communities, Sprout will prioritize land conservation with sustainable building and living principles. The development will be home to an expansive conservation area, a number of community gardens, and miles of well-maintained trails across the mountain.

"Most importantly, I have worked closely with The Southeast Regional Land Conservancy to set aside hundreds of acres of high quality, diverse land which will be protected forever," said Baker. "We're very much looking forward to building another meaningful community that prioritizes conservation while also stimulating our local economy."

Future residents are encouraged to participate in sustainable lifestyle activities like backyard farming, beekeeping, and conservation. The gentle topography of these 2-7 acre homesites is ideal for the creation of extensive outdoor living spaces and gardens. Homes will be built using eco-friendly practices that embrace the community's natural surroundings.

About the Developer

With a forestry degree from Purdue University and an extensive outdoor education resume, Andy Baker has spent much of his life in nature. He has lived in the Asheville area for the past 16 years and enjoys mountain biking, skiing, boating, and spending time with his wife, their two children, and two dogs.

Baker has been creating unique mountain and lakefront communities throughout the Southeast since 2005. Most recently, he has developed and sold three communities in the Asheville area; Sovereign Oaks, High Hickory, and Couch Mountain. These projects are all representative of his commitment to infusing the local area with developments that celebrate the environment, rather than detract from it. Sprout is Baker's latest endeavor and it is opening June, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE TFM Carolina