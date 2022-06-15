Hoth Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Until June 23, 2022

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for and convened on June 15, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting") was adjourned until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2022 to allow additional time to solicit proxies and obtain a quorum for the Annual Meeting. No business other than the adjournment was conducted on June 15, 2022. The Annual Meeting to be held on June 23, 2022 will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HOTH2022.

During the adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposals to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting. Only shareholders of record on the record date of April 25, 2022 are entitled to and are being requested to vote. If a shareholder has previously submitted its proxy card and does not wish to change its vote, no further action is required by such shareholder.

No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the Annual Meeting. Hoth's proxy statement, including amendments or supplements thereto, and any other materials filed by Hoth with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Hoth encourages all shareholders that have not yet voted to vote their shares by 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on June 22, 2022.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate medications that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

