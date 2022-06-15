Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements for Revocation of MCTO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) is pleased to confirm that further to its news release dated June 1, 2022 and June 10, 2022, the Company has filed on SEDAR its audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended January 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings").

As a consequence of the Annual Filings, the Company expects that the management cease trade order formerly granted on June 1, 2022, by applicable securities regulatory authorities, will be revoked and that directors and officers of the Company will be permitted to trade securities of the Company.

The Company wants to thank all of those who worked diligently in assisting with the finalization of the Annual Filings.

