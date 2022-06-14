Vesync is a Recipient of Two Awards for the 2022 German Brand Awards

Vesync receives awards in the Concept and Tradeshow Design categories

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesync, a leading provider of smart home appliances, was selected as the winner of two German Brand Awards in 2022. The company won in the Concept category for their Vesync Company Branding, and in the Tradeshow Design category for their Where Innovation Meets Home experience during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The German Brand Awards is an elite competition honoring companies who excel in brand management. Organized by the German Brand Institute, ranked number one nationwide and second place internationally, the competition is open to companies, agencies, service providers and marketers from different industries worldwide. Each year, panel experts of the German Design Council identify and honor unique brands and brand builders across the globe and provide new opportunities for them to showcase their incredible work.

"Vesync is honored to have been chosen as winners of the German Brand Awards in not just one, but two categories in 2022," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "Our mission at Vesync has always been to create meaningful experiences through connected lifestyles for our customers with our smart products. Being recognized by the German Design Council allows us to continue to open new opportunities and discover new possibilities for our users."

About VeSync:

Vesync Co., Ltd focuses on providing users with integrated health and wellness solutions with their ever-increasing technological IoT platform. Through their proprietary VeSync app, its primary goal is to provide users with personalized solutions and pathways to help users achieve their goals. Connecting over 3.1 million active users worldwide, Vesync's integrated platform brings together numerous brands including its award-winning smart home brands, Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity, and creates a centralized wellness platform. Its products are sold worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan. To learn more about Vesync, please visit https://www.vesync.com/.

