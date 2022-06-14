TruGreen Supports Recipients of the 2022 First Tee College Scholarship Program

Scholarship Program helps grow the next generation of leaders and changemakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider, is proud to support First Tee, a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, and their selection of the First Tee College Scholarship Program Class of 2022. The Class features 25 college-bound students as First Tee celebrates 25 years of impact.

TruGreen, and other corporate partners who stand behind the program and First Tee's mission, were part of the national selection committee for the Class of 2022. The process included written applications and interviews that evaluated the participants on academic performance, financial need, First Tee chapter involvement, volunteerism, and other criteria.

Part of TruGreen's support is to increase access to science-based careers, like agronomy. Within the Class of 2022, there are 3 Scholars aspiring to pursue careers in plant science or other science-based careers, while other Scholars are looking to become physicians, computer scientists and lawyers.

Through the College Scholarship Program, each of the Scholars receives access to professional development workshops, internships and full-time employment placement post-graduation, as well as up to $5,000 for four-years.

Another key factor of the program is pairing each Scholar with a dedicated mentor. Throughout their college career, select TruGreen associates will serve as mentors to select Scholars and contribute to professional development and educational sessions, helping to share industry knowledge and science-based expertise as the Scholars prepare to take their passions and education into real-world application.

"We are proud that for the second consecutive year, TruGreen will support well-deserving participants with scholarships through First Tee, as well as provide ongoing mentorship and career development through our associates," said John Cowles, President & CEO of TruGreen. "Congratulations to the First Tee Scholars Class of 2022! We look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders and changemakers as they prepare for their futures, find opportunities and reach their goals."

For more information about TruGreen's partnership with First Tee and the First Tee College Scholarship Program visit TruGreen.com

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit TruGreen.com , Facebook.com/TruGreen , or the TruGreen app for more information.

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation ("First Tee")

First Tee ( www.firsttee.org ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. In 2022, First Tee celebrates its 25th anniversary and reaching millions of youth through its network of 150 chapters, 10,000 schools and 1,700 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

