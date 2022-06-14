Lowe's to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

What: Marvin Ellison and Brandon Sink to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Brian Nagel

from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.



When: 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21, 2022



Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com

A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"



How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately

24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

