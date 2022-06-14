Latin-pop artist Razteria releases Me Gusta Estar Sola, a psychedelic rock single in Spanish June 23rd, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay Area Latin-pop crossover artist Razteria will release "Me gusta estar sola" (I like being alone) on June 23rd, 2022. The song was produced by veteran musician and producer Dave Shul (Ex-Michael Franti & Spearhead, Los Mocosos). It features Jay Lane on drums (from RatDog, Bob Weir, Sausage, Alphabet Soup, Freaky Executives, Primus and more). It was mixed by Razteria and mastered by Trakworx .

"Me gusta estar sola," a psychedelic rock song, was written in the winter of 2022 during Razteria's solitary moments over the holiday season. It reflects the intense contemplation and sheer enjoyment of solitude that is necessary to the creative process. However, this state is a double edged sword, as in solitude you sacrifice moments together with friends and family. The intense dynamics and instrumentation recall classics like Queen and Jefferson Airplane. The single will launch on all major digital platforms ( Pre-save link ). Also to launch on June 23rd is the single's official music video shot by up and coming film-maker Alex Zajieck, assisted by Hannie Saba and edited by Sheila Da Silva (Youtube Channel).

" Me gusta estar sola " is single #7 released by Razteria in 2022 following latin pop track Respira (May), alternative latin hip hop tune Madre Tierra (April), upbeat steppers reggae song Ser Feliz (March) featuring Alcide Marshall on drums, sexy minimalist latin electro-pop record Cada dia (Feb) featuring Jayme Arredondo on drums, latin retro pop cut Imposible (Jan) and pop/trap crossover I feel naked , remix by Swede of 808 Mafia (producer of Lil Wayne, Dj Khaled, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane and more). New singles are being released every month in collaboration with Latin American poets Zezé Fassmor , Orlando Muñoz Garcia and musician-producer Dave Shul . You can also pre-save July's single Ambicioso , a Beatles-esque latin pop track.

Razteria will perform the new music at An Evening with Razteria from 4:30-7PM at the Golden Gate Bandshell in San Francisco sponsored by Illuminate Live in association with SF Parks Alliance and SF Recreational Parks District. Razteria will be accompanied by veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar,Los Mocosos, ex- Michael Franti and Spearhead ), Raleigh Neal (keys, ex- Michael Franti and Spearhead ), Ronnie Smith (drums), Waddell Bell (bass, Fyah Squad Band) and Roberto Quintana (percussion). A free, family friendly, open air event with seating on a first come first serve basis. RSVP .

