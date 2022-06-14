KODIAK AND ZAC EFRON PARTNER TO INSPIRE HEALTHIER EATING AND WILDER LIVES

Zac Appointed Leading Food Company's Newest Board Member and Chief Brand Officer

PARK CITY, Utah, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the fast-growing food brand known for its 100% whole grain and protein-packed breakfast and snacking products, and actor/producer Zac Efron are joining forces to further Kodiak's brand, growth, and impact on the planet. Zac joins the Kodiak team as its first Chief Brand Officer, with plans to put his unique spin on new product innovations, brand strategy, national brand campaigns, and Kodiak's giving-back initiatives. He also becomes a shareholder in the company and has joined Kodiak's Board of Directors.

Zac has been a long-time fan of Kodiak's products and is eager to bring Kodiak into new territory. He is passionate about inspiring Kodiak's loyal consumers to explore nature, elevate the food they eat, and give back to worthy causes. He also comes with valuable insights thanks to his globe-trotting exploration of sustainable agricultural practices and life-long focus on wellness and fitness.

"We're really excited to welcome Zac and his valued perspectives to Kodiak," said Joel Clark, Kodiak's Co-Founder and CEO. "We've all watched Zac build a life of adventure that prioritizes wellness from the inside out, which he attributes in part to his belief in real food, making this collaboration feel so right. His global reach, passion for the outdoors, and focus on balanced nutrition makes him an ideal partner. We are teaming up to influence the future of food and keep America wild for future generations."

"My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak's products," said Zac. "Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak's team in a much bigger way is super inspiring to me."

Zac's already rolled up his sleeves to work on Kodiak's new products, campaigns, and conservation efforts that will launch throughout the year.

"It's awesome to work with Zac," said Matt Leeds, Partner at L Catterton – the global consumer investment firm which backs Kodiak. "We see a uniquely authentic fit between Zac's priorities and Kodiak's principles, and we're excited to see this collaboration come to life."

Stay tuned and follow along on social: @zacefron and @KodiakCakes.

About Kodiak

With a delicious portfolio of 100% whole-grain, protein-powered flapjack and waffle mixes, frozen waffles and flapjacks, oatmeal, baking mixes, on-the-go cups, and a variety of snacking products, Kodiak provides its loyal consumers with great-tasting, nourishing options. Headquartered in Park City, Kodiak was built on a mission to enable healthier eating and active living. The brand began when eight-year-old Joel Clark began selling his family's hand-milled flapjack mix door-to-door from a little red wagon, and Kodiak is now proudly sold in more than 26,000 doors nationwide. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

