Gold's Gym DC Metro Becomes the Latest ABC Fitness Solutions Partner to Deploy ABC IGNITE

Next-generation club management solution set to streamline and scale multiple aspects of Gold's Gym's 21 Locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, and Gold's Gym DC Metro, part of the iconic Gold's Gym brand, have announced a new technology partnership. The agreement sees Gold's Gym DC Metro (GGDC) consolidating many of its technology functions with ABC by deploying ABC IGNITE, its flagship suite of club management solutions.

Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE has six core modules covering every aspect of club management: Sales, Membership, Engagement, Operations, Commerce, and Insights. Owning and operating 21 clubs throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the Washington DC area, GGDC is replacing legacy vendors with the all-encompassing IGNITE Membership, Operations, Commerce, and Insights solutions in a strategic move to streamline and scale multiple aspects of the operations and lower their overall cost of ownership.

"The past few years have enabled us to evaluate the business of gym ownership and offered us an opportunity to grow and deepen our offering to new and existing members. We value the need to adapt in order to provide our members with an advanced way to work, communicate and train with all our teams." said Josh Fuglsby, Chief Operating Officer, and Managing Partner of GGDC. "We want to ensure that we can continue to grow, offer new services and programs, and add new and differentiated ways to engage with our members.

"Technology is an essential element in delivering this strategy. Having recognized our existing solutions required improvement, we searched for a partner with the track record to support multiple aspects of our business," added Matt Clifford, CEO of GGDC, "With ABC IGNITE, we have found a scalable suite of solutions that can be tailored to our unique and long-term needs and a partner that shares our passion for innovation within the fitness industry."

Available now to gym owners and clubs across the country, ABC IGNITE reimagines ABC's core competencies that the industry has relied on for over 40 years within a suite of next-generation intuitive software solutions that are even more powerful and easy to use.

"ABC has made the transition from our previous operating platform a smooth and seamless process," Adds Fuglsby. "I love that ABC integrates with our current technology to provide a frictionless process for all our users, team members and members alike. Because of the new technology, our online join increased by 30%."

GGDC's continued growth saw it open 2 new locations in 2021 despite the pandemic, and in addition, it has several new locations scheduled to open in 2022, including a new flagship location in Dupont Circle. "GGDC is locally owned and operated so the experience of our members and team comes first. With a proud history in member experience and fitness, paired with a progressive mindset focusing on personalized offering and innovation, means we will be taking our legacy into the new era." Concludes Brenda Jorgensen, CXO.

"The fitness industry has experienced unprecedented change. Next week, during IHRSA we will hear about how the industry is coming through a pandemic that has enabled the industry to diversify and recognize a physical and technological catalyst to drive fitness forward, both in terms of onsite and at home fitness. Gold's Gym is one of our client franchises that is pushing forward and utilizing the technology that can help simplify their business" said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions. "We are excited to enhance the partnership with growth-oriented operators like Gold's Gym Metro DC and the other Gold's Gym franchisees that ABC continues to supports today."

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC) provides innovative software solutions designed to simplify the business of fitness. Its technology and trusted team of experts helps health and fitness club operators of all sizes boost performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional and differentiated member experiences. Its flagship suite, ABC IGNITE, is a flexible, scalable, and intuitive SaaS (Software as a Service) solution that addresses all aspects of club management. Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE delivers exponential utility to gym operators, providing full control of their businesses, improved member lifetime value, and lower total cost of ownership.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 25 million members globally realize their fitness journey and processes over $8.2B in payments annually for 19,000 clubs. ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

About Gold's Gym Metro DC

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world – Gold's Gym. Over the last 55 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning 6 continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu worked out at the original Gold's Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand enjoys cult status and universal appeal with 96% aided brand awareness. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com

