CARHARTT APPOINTS NEW HR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL TALENT MANAGEMENT

DEARBORN, Mich., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt understands that it's greatest asset is its people and to further ensure the needs of the business are met and to enhance the company culture, Carhartt announced today the appointment of Dr. Candis Fields-Johnson as Human Resources (HR) Vice President of Global Talent Management. She joined the company on June 6 and reports to Jennifer Piscopink, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Carhartt.

Dr. Candis Fields-Johnson joins Carhartt as Human Resources Vice President of Global Talent Management (PRNewswire)

In this role, Dr. Fields-Johnson will be responsible for developing strategies that address the overall talent needs of the organization. In partnership with leaders across the company, she will translate the talent needs into actionable ideas, as well as identify the appropriate learning, communication, organizational effectiveness, and talent management strategies and interventions.

To recruit for the position, Carhartt employed executive search firm BroadView Talent Partners, recognized for their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and proven process for identifying talent.

"In today's competitive job market, it's critical for companies to have best practices in place to not only attract, but retain, top talent," said Piscopink. "We are excited to have Candis join our team and I'm confident that she will further our commitment to our highly engaged workforce, but also help us connect the dots across our organization, challenge the status quo and execute with excellence."

Dr. Fields-Johnson brings a wealth of experience as a strategic change leader to Carhartt, most recently serving as Head of Learning and Development (L&D), Global Operations and Information Technology (IT) for AstraZeneca. There, she set the direction and strategy for L&D globally across five functions and three regions in support of the business strategy and talent priorities.

Earlier, she held various HR roles with increasing responsibility at Penske, Saint-Gobain, and Merck & Co.

Dr. Fields-Johnson earned her Doctorate of Education from Neumann University in Aston, Penn., her Master's Of Science in Organizational Development and Training from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, her Bachelors in Chemistry from Temple University in Philadelphia. She also achieved her post doctoral certification in Human Resource Management from Villanova University in Philadelphia.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Contact: Amy Hellebuyck Wes Richter

Carhartt, Inc. Zeno Group for Carhartt

(313) 749-6322 (312) 826-3582

AHellebuyck@carhartt.com Wes.Richter@zenogroup.com

Carhartt, Road Home to Craftsmanship (PRNewsFoto/Carhartt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carhartt