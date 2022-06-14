APPS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Digital Turbine, Inc. Shareholders

APPS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Digital Turbine, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 9, 2021 to May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in APPS:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/digital-turbine-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28447&from=4

Digital Turbine, Inc. NEWS - APPS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Digital Turbine, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Digital Turbine you have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Digital Turbine securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the APPS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/digital-turbine-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28447&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm