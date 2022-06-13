A new way for People Ops and HR leaders to rapidly increase their skills and confidence in times of uncertainty

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LifeLabs Learning , the source for instantly useful manager and team upskilling programs, announced free working sessions for People Operations and HR leaders called the Recession-Proofing Series.

LifeLabs Learning. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster. Our focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to big impact. We make these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems. lifelabslearning.com (PRNewswire)

LifeLabs Learning will host live, weekly conversations on urgent topics ranging from giving employees a sense of stability in chaotic times to crafting brain-friendly internal communication in the midst of change. LifeLabs Learning will share research and guidance based on its experience teaching leaders at over 1,700 of the world's most innovative companies. Event participants will also learn from each other through a series of prompts designed to enable rapid knowledge exchange.

People Ops and HR leaders will leave each session more confident, connected, clear-minded, and ready to transform their biggest challenges into their best opportunities.

Upcoming live, virtual working session dates include:

June 15, 2022 - 12 pm ET

June 21, 2022 - 12 pm ET

June 30, 2022 - 1 pm ET

July 5, 2022 - 12 pm ET

July 13, 2022 - 1 pm ET

July 19, 2022 - 12 pm ET

July 28, 2022 - 1 pm ET

"Tough economic times can make or break a company. Across our team, clients, and community, we have too much collective wisdom to let one another fail," said LifeLabs Learning's CEO, Priscila Bala, "So, starting in June, we're holding live weekly working sessions for People Operations and HR leaders to share their worries, ask questions, get real-time feedback, and crowdsource tactics they can apply the very same day. Our goal isn't just to help companies but also to quickly democratize access to the most urgent information people need to thrive individually and collectively."

To sign up for the LifeLabs Learning Recession-Proofing Series, please visit lifelabslearning.com/workingsessions22 .

ABOUT LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful, delightfully unusual, science-backed programs. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster.

Our focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to big impact. We make these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems.

Some of our clients include Venmo, BlackRock, Kaiser Permanente, Andreessen Horowitz, Yale, Glossier, and Lyft.

LifeLabs Learning. A better way to work.

