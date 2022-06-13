Austin-based Leahy Lending expands National Mortgage Lenders, HomeTown Lenders' presence in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Leahy Lending becomes Alabama-based Hometown Lenders' newest partner, HomeTown Texas.

Leahy Lending is Now HomeTown Texas. You can expect the same exceptional Southern hospitality, communication & service.

After launching Hometown Lenders' Austin Branch in 2021, Ryan Leahy and his team quickly emerged as a leading team for Hometown Lenders. Leahy and his Loan Officers set themselves apart from other branches through consistently high client satisfaction rates (5-stars on Google and Yelp), processing volume, unique partner relationships and the innovation of new products such as, ACE (Accelerated Cash Experience). Through their proven track record of success, it became clear they were the right fit for Hometown to expand their presence in Texas.

A multi-billion-dollar company, operating in 47 states, Hometown Lenders sets itself apart from other mortgage providers with their southern hospitality and innovative processes. Expanding to into Texas had been in the works for years with Hometown due to the high client demand and pace of the Texas real estate market. However, it was not until Hometown was introduced to Leahy that they had the confidence to move forward with their strategic growth plans.

On the partnership, Ryan Leahy adds, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to continue to grow as part of the Hometown Team. At its core, Hometown is a company that puts people first, treating clients and their team with the utmost respect through transparency and excellent communication. I look forward to serving the Texas real estate market and helping more homebuyers find their "hometown" in central Texas".

For more information on Hometown Lenders' expansion in Texas and their partnership with Ryan Leahy contact Brittney@HTTexas.com. To apply for a home loan or refinance a current loan, visit their website at HTTexas.com.

Based in Austin, Texas, Ryan Leahy and Team at HomeTown Texas pride themselves in supplying homebuyers the confidence needed to secure their dream home. Specializing in Jumbo, Conventional, FHA, VA, Refinancing and a variety of other loan solutions, their team of mortgage professionals brings a combined 100+ years of experience in real estate and funding to their clients. With over 150 Five Star Google reviews, accolades from Texas Monthly, Austin Business Journal and many others, it's no wonder why Leahy Lending, now, HomeTown Texas, has become Texas' premier home financing provider. For more information or learn about your home financing options, visit HTTExas.com.

