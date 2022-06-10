SkyPath Private Wealth, Firm with $1.2 Billion AUM, Chooses Sanctuary Wealth

Formerly with Merrill Lynch, Summit, NJ team provides family office-type services to multigeneration clients

INDIANAPOLIS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, celebrating its fourth anniversary and home to the next generation of elite advisors, offers a warm welcome to SkyPath Private Wealth, a firm managing approximately $1.2 billion in client assets with an office based in Short Hills, NJ. The team is comprised of four accomplished veteran advisors—Founding Partners Kevin Pearly, CFP®, CRPC®, C(k)P®, James Rohmann, Steven Filiaci and Ken Hopkins, CFP®, CPFA, supported by Senior Registered Wealth Associate Susan Hoyt and Registered Wealth Associate Jessica McGowan, all of whom had extensive tenures with Merrill Lynch.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"The partners at SkyPath Private Wealth combine integrity, a tremendous work ethic, and intense devotion to their clients. We're proud they've chosen partnered independence with Sanctuary and look forward to helping them grow even further," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "New York City is the financial capital of the world, and we will continue to aggressively build out our presence in the area. In addition to SkyPath Private Wealth, we've recently added top teams in the tri-state region as we maintain and develop our community of the industry's best talent."

"We want to build our firm around our clients' needs and Sanctuary gives us the freedom to do that," said James Rohmann, Founding Partner, SkyPath Private Wealth. "We were really impressed with Sanctuary's open architecture platform and how intuitive they are in terms of adding technology, investment solutions and other tools that allow partner firms to better serve the needs of their clients."

James Rohmann, who was named to Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2022, brings nearly 40 years of experience as financial advisor to SkyPath Private Wealth. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch in 2013 and rising to Senior Vice President, he was also a Senior Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley.

"We want to solve all of our clients' financial needs with the ability to use the best financial planning tools, investment solutions and banking/lending platforms the industry has to offer," said Kevin Pearly, CFP®, CRPC®, C(k)P®, Founding Partner, SkyPath Private Wealth. "Joining Sanctuary allows us to do that. There's also the added benefit of knowing that Sanctuary's top management understands our situation and experience, having like us spent much of their careers at Merrill Lynch. In fact, Paul Sullivan who heads up Sanctuary's New York office, was my direct market executive early in my career and is a true advocate for advisors and the clients they serve."

Kevin Pearly spent nearly 22 years with Merrill Lynch, rising to the position of Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor. His professional credentials include Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, and Certified 401(k) Professional. He was named to Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Founding Partner Steven Filiaci who was with Merrill Lynch from 2013 to 2022 and was a Senior Vice President, says that as a Sanctuary partner firm, the team will be able to offer family office-like services to its multigenerational clients. Steve has over 22 years of industry experience and was previously a Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley. He was also with ADP for over 6 years in the payroll, HR, and 401k division.

Founding Partner Ken Hopkins began his financial career with Merrill Lynch in 2013, rising to the position of Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor. He graduated from Fordham University with a master's degree in finance in 2013. As both a Certified Financial Planner and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor, Ken is looking forward to having "access to not only the best investment platforms, but also the best planning software" in crafting customized solutions for clients.

"We're establishing a major footprint in the New York City metropolitan area and offering a new home to elite advisors, like the team at SkyPath Private Wealth, who share our values and commitment to doing what's right for clients," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "This is an exciting time for Sanctuary and for the industry as a whole. We look forward to further evolving the advisory profession alongside all of our partner firms."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $22.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973 224 7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth