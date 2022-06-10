Batteries Plus Announces Development Plans in Southern Florida

Sunshine State's Southern Region to See Multi-Unit Expansion from Experienced Entrepreneurs

MIAMI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading franchise brand for batteries, lights bulbs, key fobs and repair, announced today exciting plans to expand the brand into Southern Florida communities. The brand continues to exceed franchise development goals this year, having already signed on 35 stores in 2022, with 10 of those stores being in South Florida. This comes after Batteries Plus' record-breaking year in 2021, which included 88 signings between organic growths with current franchisees, as well as several multi-unit agreements. Experienced entrepreneurs Cecilia and Jorge Mattei, Cory Barrow, Jazz Singh, Jim Lipps and Greg Stai share plans to aggressively develop within the South Florida region to bring the essential services and product line of Batteries Plus to even more areas.

The diverse experience from Batteries Plus recently signed South Florida franchisees validates Batteries Plus' ability to attract impressive entrepreneurs. The Matteis are experienced franchisors, currently operating eight McDonald's restaurants, and will now operate three Batteries Plus stores alongside Cory Barrow, a high school teacher. Jim Lipps, a veteran with years of restaurant managerial experience, has invested in two locations with his fiancé. Greg Stai will be running three Batteries Plus stores along with a UPS store, after selling his $8 million logistics business. And Jazz Singh, a hardware store owner, will utilize his electronic sales and repair skills to operate two Batteries Plus stores.

"It's an honor to be able to provide the necessary resources that Floridian's are so reliant upon," said Cecilia Mattei, Batteries Plus Franchisee. "Southern Florida communities depend on reliable sources of energy, especially during seasons of severe weather. To contribute to the community in such a way is humbling, and I hope residents of South Florida can be confident knowing they have access to the tools needed to sustain their energy sources at Batteries Plus."

Southern Florida communities that can expect to see their own Batteries Plus opening in the near future include Boca Raton, Miami-Dade and Broward Communities, Miami, Naples and Fort Myers. In their plans for development, Singh, Barrow, Lipps, Stai and the Matteis, all share a mutual passion for the Batteries Plus brand and a desire to help provide resources for their fellow Floridians to power their everyday lives. The investment made by these franchisees into their multi-unit agreements denotes the support Batteries Plus provides to its franchisors through the brand's success rates, services and available resources.

"It's an honor to witness the immense market growth our brand has demonstrated in the state of Florida, an area that is so dependent on reliable power sources and tools during severe weather season," says Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations for Batteries Plus. "The passion Mattei and Singh demonstrate as franchisees is a direct representation of Batteries Plus' goal to make the necessary resources to power our lives more accessible in communities everywhere. We look forward to expanding our footprint and providing essential products and services to South Florida, an area that needs it most."

