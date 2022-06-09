These Top Three Manufacturing Execution System Providers Are Positioned to Improve Production This Year, According to SoftwareReviews' Data

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Manufacturing Execution Systems Data Quadrant, naming the highest scoring three providers as Gold Medalists for the year.

Manufacturing execution systems (MES) connect and monitor the different manufacturing processes and data flows on the shop floor. For example, logistics, production, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce management can all be implemented and monitored in one system. The goal is effective execution of the different stages of manufacturing by connecting the inputs and outputs of the different systems involved in the process to increase production performance.

In today's market, an MES can help increase customer satisfaction, improve compliance requirements, and, most importantly, allow a shop floor to be more agile, making for a shorter time to market.

The top manufacturing execution system providers for 2022 have been identified based on verified survey data collected from users. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Manufacturing Execution System Gold Medalists are as follows:

TilliT Digital Operations, 8.2 CS , excelled in usability and intuitiveness.



Plex MES from Rockwell Automation, 7.9 CS , excelled for ease of implementation and ERP integration.



iBASEt MES, 7.7 CS, excelled in creating business value for end-users. , excelled in creating business value for end-users.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate manufacturing execution system providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

