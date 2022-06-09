SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IonQ, Inc. - IONQ

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ" or the "Company") (NYSE: IONQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether IonQ and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a report alleging that IonQ is a "part-time side-hustle run by two academics who barely show up, dressed up as a 'company,'" and a "scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business." Moreover, the report claimed that the Company's quantum computer is a "useless toy that can't even add 1+1, as revealed by experiments we hired experts to run," that the Company reported "[f]ictitious 'revenue' via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping," and that the CEO appears to be making up his MIT credentials.

On this news, IonQ's stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 9.03%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

