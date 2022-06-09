NFT Marketplace Voice appoints William Anderson to CTO

The move comes at a time of increased momentum for the carbon neutral, artist-centric platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice, the NFT platform for digital artists, today announced the appointment of William Anderson to a newly created role: Chief Technology Officer. He has served as the company's VP of Engineering since April 2021. In the new position, William will oversee the engineering, architecture, blockchain, project management, and quality engineering teams.

William's leadership expertise, with an emphasis on building value-focused teams, has transformed Voice's ability to quickly and efficiently improve the platform. In his time at Voice, he led the team through rapidly delivering a fully functional beta platform in just four months.

As both an artist and technologist, he's uniquely positioned to guide cutting-edge company strategy in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. Along with deep technical knowledge, William brings a first-person understanding of technical ethicism, demonstrating how technology can be used responsibly in the creator economy.

William previously led engineering teams at Forbes and worked with Google as a leader at creative agency Huge. He had previously run his own digital creative agency, Index-interactive, serving clients from some of the world's largest companies.

"William epitomizes the passion, vision, and work ethic required to take Voice to the moon," CEO Salah Zalatimo said. "Under his leadership, I am confident that our teams will continue to execute high-impact, groundbreaking work."

The announcement comes at a time of growth for the digital art marketplace, as it also celebrates milestones of 150k+ users and $1M+ in GMV.

Brian Walter and John Dodson, who have been with Voice since the company's inception, will also move into new roles, of VP of Engineering and Director of Blockchain, respectively. Rick Whitner, previously VP of Architecture, will take on an expanded role as Senior Vice President and Chief Architect.

"I believe that digital art can save the world in a lot of ways," William said. "I am excited to continue to bring everything that I am and all that I have to this role and to help my team, digital artists, and collectors of the future feel empowered to do the same."

Voice continues to provide best-in-class opportunities for digital artists to enter the creator economy while empowering a rising class of collectors, through new features like multi-chain connection to Polygon, an entirely crypto-optional purchase experience, and more.

About Voice

Voice is an NFT platform that is carbon neutral, easy to use and multi-chain compatible. At Voice, we believe that NFT technology will change the internet by introducing verified ownership to our digital world. We're building a way for digital art to be collectible.

