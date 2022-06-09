IGI certifies world's largest Lab Grown Diamond: 30 carats

The 30.18 carat 'Pride of India' will be on display at JCK Las Vegas

MUMBAI, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gemological Institute- IGI, analyzed and graded the 'Pride of India,' a 30.18 carat, laboratory grown diamond, world's largest post- grown till date. The Emerald cut lab grown diamond from Ethereal Green Diamond LLP is all set to be exhibited at the Venetian JCK Las Vegas show, Nevada, from the 10th to 13th of June, 2022. Pioneer in the laboratory grown diamond certification arena, IGI has been at the forefront developing technology to grade the creation with precision and integrity.

Ethereal Green Diamond LLP has been creating pathways to become a leading global producer of large and high-quality lab grown diamonds and thereby creating opportunities in the laboratory grown diamond industry. "Choosing ethically-made, long-lasting items is one of the best actions you can take for our planet and its people," said Hirav Anil Virani, the Managing Director of Ethereal Green Diamond LLP.

Grown using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process, the 'Pride of India' was graded to have H color, VS2 clarity. The type IIa rough crystal from which it was fashioned took approximately four weeks to grow. "IGI is the largest organization of its kind, having laboratories worldwide, with an impeccable customer driven team and ameliorating technologies & equipment. This gives us the trust and confidence to certify our diamonds at IGI," said Virani who plans on breaking records in creating more such exceptional diamonds.

Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director of IGI India, commented on the importance of analysis, transparency and disclosure in the diamond, gemstone, and jewelry industry: "Constant research in developing methods and technology to protect the interest of the end consumer has been the utmost priority at IGI. Our team is continually in search of methods to ensure such spectacular creations are graded with rectitude & precision."

IGI also certified a 14.6 carat 'Freedom of India' diamond in August, 2021 grown by Ethereal Green Diamond LLP which was the largest lab-grown diamond at the time.

The global lab grown diamonds market size was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. The CVD segment led in terms of lab grown diamonds market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Pride of India will be exhibited at the JCK show at booth number 8135.

For more details about the diamond and IGI's grading services, call +91-02240352550

Media Contact:

Haaniyeh Namazi

haaniyeh.namazi@igi.org

Visit: https://www.igi.org/

View original content:

SOURCE IGI - International Gemological Institute India Pvt Ltd.