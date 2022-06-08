Norfolk Southern launches innovative partnership to give shippers a new option to reach West Coast markets

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced OceaNS Bridge Express, a new partnership with Hapag-Lloyd (FWB: HLAG), Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP), and the Port of Virginia to provide expedited service from the East Coast to the Western United States, giving shippers a new option to reach West Coast markets.

OceaNS Bridge Express, a first-of-its-kind service, will originate at the Norfolk International Terminal at the Port of Virginia and interchange with Union Pacific in Chicago, with connections to West Coast markets. (PRNewswire)

"The current environment has led shippers and carriers to think creatively about moving their goods," said Shawn Tureman, Vice President Intermodal & Automotive Marketing for Norfolk Southern. "In response, our team took a customer-centric approach by formulating a partnership with Hapag-Lloyd and Union Pacific, providing a new option for shipping to markets in the Western United States."

Union Pacific said its network is a perfect fit for this new overland service.

"Union Pacific's Intermodal network is strategically positioned to provide container shippers an alternative with this overland service to the West Coast," said Kari Kirchhoefer, Vice President-Premium, Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific. "Our joint service product to Seattle/Oakland/Los Angeles/Long Beach will expedite these transatlantic shipments to consumer markets in the west."

"The OceaNS Bridge Express showcases our collective, leading Intermodal capabilities, moving containers quickly from an East Coast origin to West Coast destinations. Together, we are providing a sustainable and effective coast-to-coast solution to the challenges shippers currently face at West Coast ports," added Tureman.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

