NEEO Holders can Start Trading on XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , a Dubai-based socially infused platform, has added a new token to its ever-expanding exchange. Opening under the Main Zone, NEEO (NEEO) will be listed on the trading platform with the NEEO/USDT trading pair. Consequently, this listing will pave the way for NEEO holders to enjoy XT.com's flexible trading features.

In detail, users can start depositing their NEEO tokens on June 7, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC). Moreover, trading will then commence on June 8, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC) and withdrawal will be available on June 9, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC).

Built on the Ethereum network, the NEEO token is mainly used to facilitate transactions made on the entire NEEO Apps ecosystem. Introduced by Neeopal, NEEO Apps is an online services and mobile apps ecosystem based on blockchain technology that encourages social and economic growth for each user.

NEEO Apps is heading in four different directions: NEEO Messenger , a mobile messenger featuring an instant translation function with over 100 languages; NEEO Sell & Buy, a global P2P decentralized online store; NEEO Robot, a decentralized, educated robot translator and; NEEO Social, a social platform where users are greatly rewarded for their engagement.

According to XT.com's Global Chief Marketing Officer Anisor, the whole team has been ecstatic because of this new listing. "As a socially infused platform, listing a new token from a social-centered project is twice as exciting. We believe that through the addition of the NEEO token, we will be able to provide a better trading experience to our users and future users to come. That said, XT.com warmly welcomes NEEO to its humble exchange."

Furthermore, XT.com urges crypto enthusiasts and traders to take their trading experience to the next level. By utilizing this listing opportunity, users can help push NEEO's mainstream adoption across the globe. In addition, XT.com declares its commitment to streamline the growth of its platform.

About NEEO Token (NEEO)

NEEO is the official cryptocurrency of the NEEO Apps ecosystem. As an Ethereum-based token, holders are given the chance to earn by using the crypto in any of NEEO's products. These include its flagship NEEO Messenger, NEEO Sell & Buy, NEEO Robot, and NEEO Social.

About XT.com

Established in 2018 and registered in Seychelles, XT.com is a seamless crypto trading platform that has more than 3 million registered users and over 300,000 active users per month. It supports 500+ high-quality cryptocurrencies and 800+ trading pairs. Its presence can be felt worldwide as it is headquartered in Dubai and set up operating offices in Singapore, South Korea, etc.

