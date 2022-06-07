PetSmart Helps Dogs do Something Special for their Dads this Father's Day with Free, Limited-Edition Poop Bag Cards

The perfect dog dad gift drops June 9 exclusively at AnythingforPets.com

PHOENIX, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the largest specialty pet retailer, will do Anything for Pets, including helping dogs say thanks to their dads for everything they do with a new, limited-edition collection of free Father's Day Poop Bag Cards. Available only at AnythingforPets.com beginning Thursday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PST, dogs finally have a way of expressing just how stinkin' great they think their dads are with fun and loving messages.

"Dad, you're #1 for picking up my #2" and "Dad, your pick-up game is no joke" are among the collection of funny Father's Day card-inspired messages printed on poop bags that pet parents will enjoy reading every time they pick up after their dog.

"We'll do Anything for Pets and their parents, and we are excited to offer this special way to celebrate dog dads," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. "We strive to give pet parents and pets unique, one-of-a-kind items and experiences that bring them closer together – whether that's through the free, limited-edition drops we share or the expertly curated products we offer in our stores."

The Father's Day Poop Bag Cards will go quick. Grab these bags before they're gone at AnythingForPets.com beginning Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. PST, while supplies last.*

