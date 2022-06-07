HOPCo Partners with Future Health Works to Acquire Musculoskeletal Patient Engagement and Outcomes Tracking Platform

Partnership aims to create the world's largest integrated MSK data platform

PHOENIX, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the US leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) physician practice management, outcomes management, and value-based care solutions, has announced the acquisition of MSK-specific technology platforms developed by London based Future Health Works (FHW), including msk.ai. This partnership will dramatically streamline the rollout of evidence-based protocols, automated clinical decision support, remote care management, and value-based care programs. FHW's innovative software has unique capabilities that include remote patient monitoring (RPM) with real-time patient feedback, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and patented motion capture technology. These platforms, such as myrecovery, have been the preferred patient engagement program for organizations across the UK, including leading Hospitals and Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) within the NHS (National Health Service), provider groups, and implant manufacturers, to provide insights into MSK care, drive improved clinical outcomes, and elevate patient experience and engagement.

"The FHW platforms and their AI capabilities combined with HOPCo's outcomes management infrastructure will make the transition from volume-based to value-based care easier and more predictable," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer of HOPCo. "At the same time, providers require more advanced tools to monitor, track, and report outcomes in real-time as part of their participation in value-based care programs. The myrecovery and msk.ai platforms impressed us because the engagement rates of patients and providers were dramatically higher than any other platforms we have ever studied and tested."

FHW's platforms include a full suite of predictive analytics capabilities that serve as an early identifier of patients at higher risk for adverse outcomes or hospital readmissions. This technology bolsters HOPCo's already robust outcomes management platform, claims analytics, clinical datasets, and IT tools that have successfully improved clinical outcomes, patient experience, and access to care while lowering the total cost of MSK care and decreasing the historic spending trends for payors across wide geographies.

"Over the last 15 years, HOPCo has had unmatched success in value-based MSK care delivery programs and will continue to do so," said Dr. Bryan Wall, CMIO at HOPCo. "This acquisition further accelerates HOPCo's ability to connect patients, providers, and payors, thus enhancing visibility to evidence-based pathways. All of this leads to improved outcomes and savings in a much more meaningful way than other solutions. This also helps HOPCo continue to become the global leader in musculoskeletal complex data management."

HOPCo is currently partnered with health systems and physicians in more than 30 states and continues to partner with payors across the US in advanced value-based care programs, including the country's first statewide MSK-focused population health program in Arizona. With the addition of the FHW platform, HOPCo is creating an unparalleled technology infrastructure that offers comprehensive analytics and care enhancement services to health systems, physician practices, payors, and patients across the US.

"By leveraging HOPCo's infrastructure and proven track record of combining data, technologies, and clinical care delivery expertise that unlocks better outcomes and value in the MSK space, FHW can remain focused on our core competencies and accelerate the further development of patient-centric, value-based, care delivery technology solutions," said Dr. Thomas Harte, CEO and co-founder of FHW. "We are excited to have the support and expertise of HOPCo to ensure we replicate in the US the success we have had in the UK and elsewhere."

This cross-border deal was facilitated and managed by MedWorld Advisors, a leading MedTech/ Healthcare specialized M&A Advisory Firm based in the United States, with offices and partners around the world.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

About Future Health Works (FHW)

Founded by surgeons, Future Health Works (FHW) built and deployed msk.ai and myrecovery to meet the complex needs of the global orthopedic community. FHW supports patients, surgeons, health systems, research organizations, and life science companies.

Through shared learning and material patient engagement, FHW accelerates understanding of care progression and advances outcomes.

By partnering with leading Hospitals and Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) across the NHS (National Health Service), FHW is well positioned to help the NHS deliver its Long Term Plan and manage the additional challenges posed by increasing costs, demands for care and elective surgery backlog post COVID 19.

From managing waiting lists and optimizing care pathways, to supporting patients and facilitating the delivery of outpatient care, FHW is driving surgical efficiencies and transforming how orthopedic surgery can be delivered in this new world - with the shared goals of advancing patient outcomes and improving the lives of people living with pain.

About MedWorld Advisors

MedWorld Advisors (MWA) is a leading international boutique mergers and acquisition Advisory firm based in Andover, Massachusetts, USA. MWA specializes in helping small to middle market companies in Medical Device, MedTech, BioTech, Dental, Life Sciences, Digital Health, Medical and Dental Practice, and anything HealthCare to achieve their stakeholder objectives.

Their M&A advisory experts create value opportunities for both Early Stage Growth and Mid-Market companies as they facilitate their commercialization and Exit Strategies. MWA's advisor's Fortune 500 experience from working on both sides of the table allows them the opportunity to best position their clients with all types of buyers on a global basis. MWA has years of long-lasting relationships in these markets and a truly global footprint as a healthcare mergers and acquisitions firm.

