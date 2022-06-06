RED 6 COMPLETES FIRST AUGMENTED REALITY TRAINING MISSION WITH MULTIPLE AIRCRAFTS

Two Real-Life Aircrafts Communicate and Interact with Augmented Reality Tanker

MIAMI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of Augmented Reality (AR) and synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce that it has successfully flown the first multi-aircraft, training flight against multiple Augmented Reality assets. With this successful flight test, Red 6 has ushered in a new frontier of combat training for the War Fighter. Connecting multiple live aircraft into one common Augmented Reality environment, outdoors, up in the sky, is a significant technical milestone. "We are thrilled that our thesis has been validated and this achievement is a major step forward towards the creation of an outdoor Military Metaverse in which all warfighters, across all domains can train together," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

Two Red 6 Test Pilots took off in Berkut 540's from California's Santa Monica Airport. Upon entering Red 6's Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operation Network (CARBON), over Ventura County, each pilot could see and interact with the same AR generated KC-46 Pegasus Tanker, from their respective aircraft. Red 1 conducted a training mission on the AR refueling Tanker while Red 2 was able to observe Red 1 and the AR Tanker in real time.

"Never has it been possible for multiple pilots to communicate simultaneously in AR like this. Today was a historic milestone for not just Red 6, but for the overall AR industry. One day this training will produce the most elite War Fighters in the world," stated Brandon Harris, F-22 and Red 6 Test Pilot.

The flights expand upon Red 6's world-first live dogfight against an AI-driven virtual aircraft two years ago. The flight showcased the groundbreaking display and control systems needed to bring AR into the real world, while simultaneously integrating tactical AI into the Red 6 system. "Red 6 continues to expand beyond what was previously thought possible. Synthetic training environments are going to grow exponentially in the future and Red 6 plans to be a huge part of that growth and success," concluded Robinson.

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operational Network (CARBON). Red 6's Systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. They allow Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

