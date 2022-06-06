InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Brush and Floss Teeth (DKC-217)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep the necessary oral care products together at home or while traveling," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented the SUPREME BRUSH ADVANTAGE. My design ensures that floss is readily available for use right after brushing your teeth."

The invention provides an improved oral care product. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to brush and floss teeth. As a result, it could enhance oral hygiene and health and it could save time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

