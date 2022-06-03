NETRADYNE HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Stevie Winners Will Be Presented Their Awards On June 13 in New York City

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product & Service category for The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Netradyne was nominated in the New Product & Service category for Transportation.

"Netradyne is honored to be a Gold award recipient of the 2022 Stevie Awards in the New Product & Service Transportation category," said Avneesh Agrawal, Netradyne CEO. "Since our founding, Netradyne has been laser-focused on transforming the transportation ecosystem through technology and innovation, with the ultimate goal of creating safer roads for all. This is not just a win for Netradyne, but also the telematics space, as fleet safety continues to be of paramount importance."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are incredibly pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

